Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stake Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. FMR LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 2,202.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 619,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ambarella by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after buying an additional 283,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,878,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ambarella by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,452,000 after buying an additional 100,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $193,706.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,478,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $59,841.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

