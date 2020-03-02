KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 224.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $246,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $3,793,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 171.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 222,091 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $713,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director David Didomenico bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:KAR opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.