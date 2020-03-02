Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,000 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Bank of America lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $211.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average is $194.39. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $274.03.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

