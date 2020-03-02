Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after acquiring an additional 810,835 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $61.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

