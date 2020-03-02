Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 55,000 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Hilltop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 67.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 45.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:HTH opened at $20.83 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

