Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 10,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 398,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 267.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 182,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $490.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

