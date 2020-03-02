Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.25 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEX were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in IDEX by 1,531.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in IDEX by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

NYSE:IEX opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.