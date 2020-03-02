Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

