Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,000 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLI were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RLI by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in RLI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in RLI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

RLI stock opened at $80.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. Equities analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

