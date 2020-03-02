Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $102,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Shares of AAL opened at $19.05 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

