Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $796,000 Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Beigene were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Beigene by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beigene by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beigene alerts:

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $247,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,165,888.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,259 shares of company stock worth $10,503,786. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $158.35 on Monday. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day moving average is $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.