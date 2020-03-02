Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.