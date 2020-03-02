Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,731 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,614 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 512,598 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,380 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 363,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 301,771 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

TRIP stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

