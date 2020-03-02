Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,849,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,691,000 after purchasing an additional 500,725 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $6,123,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 286,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,341 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

