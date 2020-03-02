WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in WABCO were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WABCO by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 310,751 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WABCO in the fourth quarter worth $22,005,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in WABCO by 36.9% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 532,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 143,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in WABCO by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in WABCO by 22.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,482,000 after purchasing an additional 80,445 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBC stock opened at $135.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.75 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WABCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.71.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

