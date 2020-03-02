Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $46.19 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

