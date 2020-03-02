Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 281,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 649,421 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

