Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 54,804 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,804 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 469.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ecopetrol SA has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Several research firms have commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.