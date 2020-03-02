Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.