Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Continental were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 113,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after purchasing an additional 603,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $61.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

