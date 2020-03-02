Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 25,000 PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 595.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

PNM Resources stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,000 Shares of Alleghany Co.
Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,000 Shares of Alleghany Co.
Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.20 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Corp
Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.20 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Corp
Ambarella Inc Stake Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas
Ambarella Inc Stake Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas
KAR Auction Services Inc Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas
KAR Auction Services Inc Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas
Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Radian Group Inc
Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Radian Group Inc
Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,000 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S
Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,000 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report