Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 25,000 PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 595.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

PNM Resources stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

