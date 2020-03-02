Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 122.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.