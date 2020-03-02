Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 14,200 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 94.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

