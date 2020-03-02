Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,391 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after buying an additional 688,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $125.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.38. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

