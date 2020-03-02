Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 497,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE HBI opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

