Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GAP by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of GAP to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

