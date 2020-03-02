Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 13,600 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

UAA stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

