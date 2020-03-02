Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.43 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 768.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

