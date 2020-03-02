Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Coty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Coty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Coty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Coty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

