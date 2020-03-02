Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 19,700 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 210.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of ZION opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

