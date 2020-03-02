Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.74 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA opened at $24.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.