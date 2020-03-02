Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.98 Million Stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,691 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 774,978 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,569,000 after acquiring an additional 336,416 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,498,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.