Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 11,100 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 169.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.