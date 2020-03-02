CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in CF Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 13,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CF Industries by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 358,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 241,072 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 86,783 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

