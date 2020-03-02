Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 7,900 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 150.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 584.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after buying an additional 150,122 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after buying an additional 96,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,396. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

