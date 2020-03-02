Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 872,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATUS opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

