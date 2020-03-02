Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 8.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.26. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

