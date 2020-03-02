Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after buying an additional 323,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 363,825 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,212,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Sealed Air stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

