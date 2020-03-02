Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,800 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 4,801.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $2,941,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.