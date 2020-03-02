Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 2,600 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $63.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. Insiders have sold 16,788 shares of company stock worth $1,629,546 over the last three months. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.