Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 254.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $127.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

