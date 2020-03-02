Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 227.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $141,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

NYSE CMA opened at $52.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $88.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

