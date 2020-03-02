Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 824.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,013 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $16,239,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,340,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Kohl’s stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

