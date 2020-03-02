First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,349 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $89.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -78.64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,130.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

