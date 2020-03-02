First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 6,497.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of NRG opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

