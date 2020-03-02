First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,736 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.50.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,656. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $417.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $313.49 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.50.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

