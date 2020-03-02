First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JXI stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $64.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

