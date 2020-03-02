First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after buying an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 478,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 475,416 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

