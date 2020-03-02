News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stake Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in News were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in News by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 181,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in News by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in News by 1,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in News by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $12.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.41. News Corp has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. News’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

