First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Life Storage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Life Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Life Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $107.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.